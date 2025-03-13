Egg Hunts, Live Music, Art Activities Await Families at Cheekwood’s Annual Great Spring Art Hop Festival

Spring is in the air at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens as the annual Great Spring Art Hop returns.

For the 33rd year, guests can celebrate the season and kick off the holiday weekend by

hunting for eggs and enjoying hands-on activities, family-friendly music and food trucks.

The Great Spring Art Hop will be held April 18 and April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The lively event features approximately 36,000 eggs filled with treats and 48 egg hunts

for children in every age group. Guests can also go for a scavenger hunt for larger-than-

life bunny murals created by Nashville artists that are hidden throughout the gardens.

Participating artists include Kimarie Bozman, Diana Ali, Lauren Arens, Courtney

Gatewood, Jerika Renee Deitrick, Susan Hart, XPayne, Alison Underwood, and Brette

Williamson.

Cheekwood is once again partnering with Turnip Green Creative Reuse to offer the

option of recycling plastic eggs. Bins will be positioned throughout the property where

visitors can drop off their unwanted eggs after the hunts.

“The Great Spring Art Hop is a super family-friendly, long-standing tradition we are

happy to host,” said Nathalie Lavine, Vice President of Education and Outreach at

Cheekwood. “We look forward to seeing families come back year after year, and hope it

is a great start to a celebratory weekend.”

Schedule of Egg Hunts on Friday and Saturday (April 18 and April 19)

3 Years Old & Under

9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m.

4 – 6 Years Old

9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

7 – 9 Years Old

9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

10 Years Old & Up

9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

Special Musical Performances

Join Farmer Jason for a fun-filled musical adventure! With lively songs about farm life,

animals, and the great outdoors, Farmer Jason’s energetic performances will have kids

singing, dancing, and laughing. He will be on the Arboretum Lawn Stage at 10 a.m., 12

p.m., and 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Art Activities

Children can take part in bunny and tulip themed arts and crafts in the Frist Learning

Center Courtyard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days of the event.

Food Trucks

Various local food trucks will be in Lot B from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. both days of the event.

Ticket Information

The Great Spring Art Hop will be held rain or shine. This popular weekend sells out

quickly. Members can reserve tickets starting on March 11. Tickets go on sale to not-yet

members on March 18. Reserve tickets in advance at Cheekwood.org.

