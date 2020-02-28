Effortless Style, a Nashville-based personal shopping company offering styling and image consulting services, has expanded its traditional services to include two new virtual options for clients: a virtual styling subscription program and an online style community. The new services coincide with a major milestone for the company as Effortless Style celebrates its 10th year in business this month.

With the virtual styling subscription, clients will have access to an online styling system where their personal stylist curates items from online and local retailers to create a series of looks tailored to the user’s taste, size, climate and personal preferences. Users can also upload photos of items they already own, have new looks created based on events they have coming up and chat with their stylist directly to ask questions and get recommendations.

Additionally, Effortless Style is now inviting clients to join ‘The Style Community’ – an exclusive online network for women to share, encourage and inspire each other around fashion. Members receive weekly emails with exclusive content and have access to a private Facebook page where they can interact with other members, get expert advice from the Effortless Style stylists and get insider information on upcoming sales at local stores and major retailers.

Over the past 10 years, Effortless Style has primarily served clients in Davidson and Williamson Counties. Founder and Owner Katie Rushton said their team will always be available to meet in-person, but the virtual styling options give local clients with demanding schedules more flexibility and allows Effortless Style to expand their reach to out-of-state clients as well.

“Our goal has always been to meet our clients where they are in life, and in recent years, where they are is online,” Rushton said. “While our stylists always enjoy meeting face-to-face, our virtual services allow us to maintain strong relationships with our clients but in a way that fits their busy schedule and travel needs. Especially with Spring Break just around the corner, our clients are already planning their vacation outfits and re-assessing what’s in their closets in preparation for spring cleaning.”

Effortless Style will continue to provide personal shopping services, styling sessions and closet audits in addition to the new virtual services. For more information about the company’s styling services, visit effortlesstyle.com.

ABOUT EFFORTLESS STYLE

Effortless Style is a Nashville-based personal shopping company founded by Katie Rushton in 2010. Katie and her team of stylists work with a range of clients from corporate powerhouses and young professionals to local musicians and working parents. No matter the client, Effortless Style’s approach is to start by building relationships to create a personalized, polished look that builds confidence and creates ease in daily life.