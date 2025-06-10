EF-0 Tornado Confirmed in Spring Hill Last Friday

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service released a weather report, classifying the storm from Friday night as an EF-0 tornado.

That storm did not receive a tornado warning designation as it passed through Spring Hill Friday night.

Based off damage reports, officials have determined the tornado touched down in the area of Station Hill Drive and quickly crossed over Reserve Boulevard and Saturn Parkway. A final damage report related to this tornado was located on the southeast city limits near Jim Warren Road.

The majority of the damage reports were broken tree limbs or small trees snapped in half.

An EF-0 tornado is classified as having wind gusts between 65-85 miles per hour.

