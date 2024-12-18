Educational Media Foundation Reaches Agreement For Radio Nueva Vida Station

Educational Media Foundation (EMF), the parent ministry of leading Christian radio networks K-LOVE and Air1, has announced that it has reached an agreement with The Association for Community Education, Inc. (the “Association”) to make the Association’s Spanish Christian radio network, Radio Nueva Vida and its portfolio of stations and translators, part of the EMF family of companies.

The agreement, which requires approval of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) before it becomes effective, will allow both parties to expand their overall reach and cover more of the Spanish language community across the United States with Christian programming.

“For more than 42 years, EMF has been a pioneer in using media to share the Gospel,” said Tom Stultz, EMF Interim CEO. “This alignment with Phil and Mary Guthrie and the RNV Team will enable us to innovate and reach new audiences, ensuring our mission continues to thrive in a whole new way.”

Following FCC approval, EMF will become the sole Member of the Association, effectively becoming its parent company. Radio Nueva Vida team members will remain on staff as part of the subsidiary. The two ministries have worked together for nearly 15 years.

“Since 2010, Educational Media Foundation has partnered with Radio Nueva Vida to serve the rapidly growing Spanish-speaking population,” said Phil Guthrie, President of Radio Nueva Vida. “I am thrilled we are solidifying our Kingdom partnership; there is so much work to do, and I know with God’s help, together we’ll be better!”

Better service for the Hispanic audience has been a key goal for EMF. The Ministry established Música de Adoración! in 2024, a Spanish worship stream powered by radio network Air1. To date, the digital station has garnered 300,000 hours of stream time.

