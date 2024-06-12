Educational Media Foundation Names Publishing Veteran To Key Leadership Role

Educational Media Foundation (EMF), the parent company of leading Christian media network K-LOVE, has named Karen Longino as vice president of its publishing division.

In her role, Longino will oversee K-LOVE Books along with EMF’s literary agency WTA. K-LOVE is home to a catalog of some of the faith community’s most celebrated books and devotionals including Phil Wickham’s On Our Knees, CeCe Winans’ Believe for It, Helen Smallbone’s Behind the Lights, Greg Laurie’s Heaven’s Light Breaking and many others.

“We are thrilled to welcome Karen to K-LOVE,” said David Pierce, EMF Chief Media Officer. “Her expertise and vast industry experience will serve our publishing division well as we bring new and innovative offerings to our clients and audiences.”

Prior to joining K-LOVE, Longino served as an associate publisher with a Nashville-based, independent publishing company. Her 20+ year career also includes previous roles at FaithWords and Worthy, the Christian division of Hachette Book Group, Abingdon Press, Barnes & Noble, and Howard Books, the Christian division of Simon and Schuster. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.

K-LOVE Books and WTA provide a full service experience for writers and authors including representation, development, publishing, distribution, marketing strategies, and support. For more information vision www.klovebooks.com and www.wta.media.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, EMF employs 500+ team members with plans to move into its newly constructed headquarters in Berry Farms in late summer 2024.

