EDSI Hosting Job and Resource Fair in Franklin on July 19

EDSI, a leading workforce development company, is proud to announce the upcoming job and resource fair at the American Job Center of Tennessee in Franklin. In collaboration with esteemed community partners and employers, EDSI’s involvement underscores a commitment to addressing workforce development needs and fostering opportunities for underserved populations in the region.

“This event presents an exceptional opportunity for jobseekers to connect with fantastic opportunities in Williamson County. We are excited to promote connections that lead to growth and prosperity in our community,” says Katie Lotz, Community Outreach Manager.

Jobseekers are invited to arrive at the event, dressed professionally, with an updated resume, and ready to connect and apply for positions within the Williamson County area. The job and resource fair is scheduled for Friday, July 19, between the hours of 1:00-3:00PM. The American Job Center of Tennessee –Franklin is located at 118 Seaboard Ln., Franklin, TN 37067.

Current Commitments from community partners and employers for this event include: ABEC Electric, ABM, Circle K, Columbia State, Destination Health Care Services, Goodwill, Home Instead, Circle K, Open Arms, Signet Jewelers and Senior Solutions. Community partners and employers interested in participating in this event should contact Katie Lotz for additional information.

