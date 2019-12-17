Hearing an odd sound coming from your car or seeing a strange notification light up on your dash is stressful. What does it mean? Is my car safe to drive? How much will this cost? Where should I take my car to be fixed? You might start agonizing over these questions.

In times like these, when you’re in need of a reputable mechanic who is trustworthy and reliable, reach out to Ed’s British 4×4 in Brentwood and let them put your mind at ease.

At Ed’s British 4×4, it’s all about hard work, honesty and fairness. In business for over 10 years, Ed’s has a dedicated staff that can work on almost all makes and models, plus they are Middle Tennessee’s only independent Land Rover/Range Rover service center.

Whether you drive a Land Rover/Range Rover, Ford, Honda, Chevy, Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, etc…Ed’s British 4×4 can help you!

Owner, operator and Williamson County native Kenny Heithcock’s passion for fixing cars goes back to when he was a young child, learning the ropes from his grandfather, who was also a mechanic. In fact, Kenny told us that there has been a member of the Heithcock family working on vehicles in Williamson County since 1939.

When he turned 18, Kenny’s childhood hobby of working on cars with his grandfather became a passion and he decided to make it his profession. After 18 years of working for a dealership, he decided he wanted to open a shop of his own.

Ed’s dedicated and knowledgeable staff offer decades of mechanic experience, living up to the business philosophy to “strive to be fair with our pricing, fix cars right the first time and to make everyone feel welcome and appreciated.”

Get in touch with Ed’s British 4×4:

Call 615-472-8371

Email Kenny@edsrover.com

Visit edsbritish4x4.com

312 Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood

Or fill out the form below to ask Ed’s British 4×4 a question:

<br />

