Edley’s Bar-B-Que to Open a Second Franklin Location in 2023

Edley’s Bar-B-Que is expanding in Franklin. It was previously announced a location would open at Berry Farms, a stand-alone restaurant. That location is still under construction and expects to be completed by March 2023.

On Friday, the restaurant shared a second Franklin location will be opening next year at The Factory in Franklin. Details shared in a release state this will be the largest Edley’s with over 5,000 square feet. The restaurant will feature an indoor dining area, full bar, and outdoor patio space, and a dedicated catering kitchen to offer catering for The Factory at Franklin and the surrounding area. With its “seasoned & grit” design elements, Muscle Shoals-style music, and nods to the Franklin community, the restaurant is sure to create an inviting atmosphere and unique vibe.

“For Edley’s to be a part of The Factory at Franklin and its rich history is a dream come true,” said owner Will Newman in a release. “I first visited the property 25 years ago with my mother and have loved it since. It is a privilege to be a part of The Factory’s future, and we hope to be deeply rooted here for generations to come.”

Edley’s Bar-B-Que recently opened the doors to its Nolensville location on November 23. It is located across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike, and the opening marks the eight location for the barbecue joint and the fifth location in Nashville.