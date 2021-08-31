Edley’s Bar-B-Que to Expand to Donelson

Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced plans to expand its Nashville footprint with a new location opening in Donelson in late spring 2022. Situated at 2717 Lebanon Pike, Edley’s Donelson will mark the sixth location for the growing bar-b-que brand, with five total in Tennessee and one in Illinois.

“As we continue to expand Edley’s, it is important to consider the values on which we were founded,” said Edley’s Bar-B-Que owner and founder Will Newman. “We are Nashville through and through, and treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. Donelson is a neighborhood that practices just that, and we look forward to continue working to become deeply rooted in the community.”

Edley’s Donelson will feature Nashville-style BBQ – a spicy pork dish inspired by Nashville’s famous hot chicken – along with ribs, nachos, scratch-made sides and popular signature cocktails like Bushwhackers and Bourbon Tea. The 4,700 square-foot space is directly in front of the Music City Star Donelson Train Station and will have patio seating, a full-service bar and more. Edley’s Donelson will be the largest Edley’s location and home to the brand’s catering operations.

For more information, visit www.edleysbbq.com or follow along on Instagram @EdleysBBQ to keep up-to-date on everything Edley’s.