Edley’s Bar-B-Que Announces Open Date for New Franklin Location

The wait for the first Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Williamson County is almost over! The locally-owned restaurant will open doors to the new Berry Farms location on Monday, May 15.

The free-standing restaurant at 501 Sallie Lane will feature low-and-slow smoked meats, scratch-made sides, and an atmosphere that Edley’s customers know and love.

A full-service bar features local craft beers, cocktails, and Bushwackers. In addition to dine-in seating and an outdoor patio with a fireplace, the Berry Farms location will include a market-takeout area with a dedicated entrance that will make it convenient for guests and delivery drivers to pick up orders. It is also the first Edley’s location with a drive-thru.

Hours of operation for Edley’s will be Sunday- Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm, Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm.

“Establishing Edley’s in Williamson County has been a dream of ours since the beginning, and we’re so excited to have found a home at Berry Farms,” said owner, Will Newman in a release. “It’s the perfect spot to start building relationships with our neighbors south of Nashville. We look forward to welcoming customers into our dining room, on our patio and at our first drive-thru.”

