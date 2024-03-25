Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy Brings the Macabre to Emerson Hall

On a chilly night in October 3, 1849, Edgar Allan Poe was found delirious and disheveled near a tavern in Baltimore, Maryland. The story perpetrated by a rival was that he was an alcoholic lunatic, and it stuck, but the answer to Poe’s early death at 40 is not that easy. Between his mysterious death and his tales of murder and terror, there is a spine-tingling mystique that surrounds him. His life, death and famous works are the inspiration for Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy at Emerson Hall.

Those ages 21 and older can enjoy this chilling cocktail experience that brings four of Edgar Allan Poe’s stories off the page and onto the stage as told through Poe historians, according to their website. Each story will be paired with one of four special cocktails.

Multiple time slots are available for the event between April 11 and April 14. The cost is $55 per person for this 90-minute experience. Emerson Hall is located at 2512 Gallatin Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee.

The hall is a 1930s building that has been beautifully restored. It was originally meticulously designed and crafted by Nashville artisans. But when the lights go down, it will become a space haunted by the late, great Poe.

With lights, décor and costumes, participants will be taken a step back in time and immerse themselves in the dark and mysterious world of Edgar Allan Poe. The stories that will be told include the “Tell-Tale Heart,” The Raven,” “Masque of the Red Death,” and “The Black Cat.”

“This exclusive speakeasy will transport visitors to this bygone era as they sip on expertly crafted cocktails inspired by these four of Poe’s most beloved stories,” says their website. “Led by the speakeasy’s lead mixologist and Poe historians, this immersive evening promises to be a chillingly unforgettable experience. Don’t miss your chance to bring Poe’s tales to life, one sip at a time.”

The cocktails include “The Pale Blue Eye,” which is a refreshing light blue cocktail made with blueberry vodka, fresh lemon juice, rose syrup and topped with La Croix. “Cocktail of the Red Death” is a bright, vibrant red cocktail made with 100-proof vodka, cherry herring, Benedictine liquor, lime juice, pineapple juice, and bitters. A past visitor favorite, “Edgar’s Twisted Brandy Milk Punch,” is equal parts Kentucky bourbon and French brandy mixed with vanilla cream, milk syrup, and half and half. It is topped with star anise. And finally, “The Nevermore,” a black and gold cocktail fueled by orange peach blossom vodka, blended with lime juice and a blend of secret spices. The perfect drink when weak and weary from a long day.

It is recommended that guests arrive within the time stated on their ticket, but they can arrive up to 15 minutes prior to show time. The event is indoors and it is ADA compliant.