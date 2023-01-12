Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & More to Honor Leslie Jordan at Tribute Show

The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The evening will feature an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan’s lasting lessons of a life well lived. As a cause close to Jordan’s heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 AM CST, with pre-sale on Thursday, January 12 at 10:00 AM CST. Tickets Available Here.

The heartfelt and joyful evening will celebrate the life of Leslie Jordan with performances from his talented friends, including Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard, in addition to special appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall, Leanne Morgan and more. The house band will feature an impressive group of players (including three ACM Instrumentalist of the Year winners) who all performed on Jordan’s 2021 debut album Company’s Comin’.