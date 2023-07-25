Ed Sheeran Sets New Attendance Record at Nissan Stadium

Ed Sheeran performed at Nissan Stadium last Saturday night. Breaking a record for the most one-night attendance, there were 73,874 fans in attendance, shared Nissan Stadium.

The record was previously held by Sheeran’s former tour mate – Taylor Swift. Swift’s The Eras Tour held at Nissan Stadium in May 2023, held the previous record for one-night concert attendance. Fans in attendance were as follows: Friday, May 5 – 70,474-Saturday, May 6 – 70,698, and Sunday, May 7 – 70,752.

Sheeran lived in the Nashville area in 2013 while touring with Swift. He shared on Instagram, “Celebrating breaking the attendance record at Nissan Stadium in Nashville tonight at Santas pub. When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what’s not to love x.”

In the video, you see Santa’s Pub created special merchandise with Sheeran’s face on it. Sheeran served drinks behind the bar and sang some Backstreet Boys karaoke.

