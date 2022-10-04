Ed Sheeran Announces ‘The Mathematics Tour’ With a Stop in Nashville

Ed Sheeran announced a North American tour on social media with math symbols of +-= ÷ x called “The Mathematics Tour.”

It’s his first North American tour since 2018. The tour will stop in Nashville on July 22nd with special guests, Khalid and Cat Burns at Nissan Stadium.

Nissan Stadium shared, “The one and only Ed Sheeran is bringing his +–=÷x Tour to Nissan Stadium on July 22 with special guests Khalid & Cat Burns!”

Presale tickets will be available on October 12th. Sign up at edsheeran.com.

 

