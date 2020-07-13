Eclectic Selections Featured in July Art Exhibits at Brentwood Library





This month’s Friends of the Brentwood Library local art exhibits at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library offer something for everyone, from abstract paintings, to ceramics that tell a story, to striking photography. During the month of July, the library’s Gallery Wall will host the work of painter Harry Whitver, while the Showcase Display will feature the work of ceramic artists Ryn Roberts and Amy Krimsier Sterling, as well as of photographer Cathy Bouchez.

The exhibits are free and open to library visitors during normal business hours.

July Gallery Artist: Harry Whitver

Painter Harry Whitver grew up in Nashville, graduated from Hillsboro High School, and received a BA from Peabody College. Whitver went on to serve in the Vietnam War as a combat artist.

He eventually came back to Nashville to work for Bob Hitt’s Illustration Design Group during the 1970s, eventually setting up his own studio in 1979. As a commercial illustrator, his clients included Smithsonian Air & Space magazine, ForbesLife, Delta Faucet, LA Times, OgilvyOne, Crispin Porter, USG, Hamilton Beach, National Geographic, and others.

While commercial illustration has been Whitver’s main career, his “second career” in fine art has in recent years pushed him to explore abstract painting.

You can read more about Whitver and see more examples of his art on his website, http://www.whitver.com.

July Showcase Artists: Ryn Roberts, Amy Krimsier Sterling, and Cathy Bouchez

The Showcase artists for July are a group of two ceramic artists and a photographer from Tennessee Craft—Midstate

Ryn Roberts works mainly in ceramics, drawing inspiration from fairy tales and mythology to convey the truths found in legends. Amy Krimsier Sterling creates cityscapes and narratives with her ceramic sculptures. Glazed with a painter’s eye for details, her pieces lead the viewer into a different world, offering illustrative snapshots of a much larger story. Cathy Bouchez is a Belgian-born photographer and artist, now living in Nashville. Her eye for just the right angle, the perfect shot, a moment captured in time are what her fans love about her work.

About the FOBL

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a nonprofit (501c3) service organization dedicated to the advancement of our community through its library.

If you are an artist interested in exhibiting at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, please contact the Friends of Brentwood Library Art Chair Jeannine Owens at [email protected]

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.



