E&B Coffee Rebrands as Narrow Gate Coffee Co

E&B Coffee, of Nolensville, has partnered with Narrow Gate Foundation and is rebranding as Narrow Gate Coffee Co.

Erin and Bethany opened E&B Coffee in Nolensville in 2019 as a way to help people enjoy better coffee. When they first started they put their initials on every bag of coffee as they sold the coffee beans at Nolensville Farmers Market and other pop-up events.

But then the couple heard about Narrow Gate. “When we learned about the artisans and entrepreneurs at Franklin,Tenn.-based Narrow Gate–known for high quality, handmade wood and leather goods–we felt a sense of kinship and a yearning. Our commitment to exceptional quality and people-first practices were identical. We approached Narrow Gate leadership. Their response? ‘We would love to welcome your coffee–if you and your team come too,’ they write on narrowgate.coffee.

As the new venture moves forward, you’ll find the same coffee, same roasters, but with a new name.

If you want to try Narrow Gate Coffee, you can find it at Herban Market in Franklin. In Nolensville, at Itty Bitty Donuts and Birdie’s Breakfast. Or you can purchase it directly from Narrow Gate Coffee online here. Online you’ll find a three-flavor sampler pack and six individual roasts. You can even order a leather-wrapped coffee mug crafted by Narrow Gate artisans to enjoy your coffee from.

About Narrow Gate Foundation

Narrow Gate Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, inspiring, and empowering Christian discipleship. They equip and train young men, develop business discipleship platforms, and serve the Church locally and globally.

Narrow Gate Lodge began 16 years ago to help high potential young men who are searching for identity, passion and purpose. Early on, artisan education became a core component of the curriculum.

As young men crafted raw materials into objects of beauty and usefulness, they witnessed the transformation that was possible in their own lives. And as people saw the high-quality items they were crafting, they wanted to know how to purchase them.

Narrow Gate Trading Co. began as a way to sell artisan products and offset costs so the organization didn’t need to rely solely on donations–a hefty challenge since tuition is free for all students accepted to Narrow Gate Lodge. One of Narrow Gate Trading Co.’s products became so popular it evolved into its own brand — TN Box Beams — and has been featured on HGTV by the Property Brothers and other celebrity renovators.

Apart from Narrow Gate Coffee Co., Narrow Gate Exchange is the latest addition to the Narrow Gate family and exists to equip young men from struggling economies around the globe to build, own and operate their own wood-based business, bringing jobs and hope to their communities.