Eateries That Opened in 2020

By
Donna Vissman
-
Patio West
photo from Patio West Facebook

These local eateries opened in 2020. From ice cream to a local bakehouse, there’s something on everyone’s list to try.

Franklin Bakehouse
photo from Franklin Bakehouse Facebook

1Franklin Bakehouse

100 E Main Street, Franklin
615-628-8493

A locally-owned market that offers bakery items, to-go food, specialty grocery items and more. They even have a small bar in the back of the store. Read more here. 

Facebook page
Website

CoreLife Eatery Franklin TN

2CoreLife Eatery


4018 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
615-397-9996

CoreLife Eatery opened its second location in the Cool Springs area next to P F Chang’s. This fast-casual concept combines healthy eating and gives you a complete breakdown of your meal. Read more here.

Facebook 
Website

Izzy's Feel Good Food
photo from Izzy’s Feel Good Food Instagram

3Izzy’s Feel Good Food

901 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
615-716-2861

Recently opening in downtown Franklin in the former Original Moe’s BBQ location. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website

Kate & Lulu's Kitchen
photo from Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen Facebook

4Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen

158 Front Street, Franklin
615-472-1249

Opening in the former The Perch location at Westhaven, Kate & Lulu’s offers breakfast and lunch items. Read more here.

Facebook 

Patio West
photo from Patio West Facebook

5Patio West

3011 Langford Drive, Spring Hill
615-302-8104

Patio West opened in the former Mac’s Grill location and is locally owned by Chef Eric Greer, previously of North Bar and Lakewood Fish and Seafood Lounge which was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and Food Network. They offer a menu of burgers with an option of a donut bun, tacos. And kids eat free on Wednesdays! Read more here.

Facebook 
Website

Happenstance Social Lounge
photo from Happenstance Social Lounge Facebook

6Happenstance Social Lounge

7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-283-8644

It’s a perfect place for a hand-crafted cocktail or try one of the samples of their large selection of wines. Read more here.

Facebook 
Website 

Mozzarella Bar
photo from Mozzarella Bar Facebook

7Mozzarella Bar

This intimate 50-seat Italian restaurant specializes in fresh pasta and the classic Italian food. Read more here.

Facebook 
Website 

The Boilery Seafood & Grill
photo by Donna Vissman

8Boilery Seafood and Grill

The Boilery Seafood & Grill offers a wide variety of seafood options from king crab to lobster tails. Read more here.

Facebook 
Website 

pies by gigi
photo from pies by gigi facebook

9Pie’s by GiGi

330 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-678-8434

Founded by Gigi Butler who previously owned Gigi’s Cupcakes, Pies by Gigi’s offers everything a sweet pie to savory selections. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website 

Pinchy's Lobster Co
photo from Pinchy’s Lobster Co Facebook

10Pinchy’s Lobster Co

230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Located in The Factory at Franklin, this was formerly Funk Seoul but owner BJ Lofton pivoted his restaurant to now feature lobster rolls, craft beer, and more. Read more here.

Facebook 

Jeni's Ice Creams
photo by Donna Vissman

11Jeni’s Ice Cream

4021 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
615-628-8542

Jeni’s Ice Cream opened its third location in Wililamson County this year. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website 

Just Love Coffee
photo from Just Love Coffee Facebook

12Just Love Coffee

4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
615-465-6661

This Just Love Coffee partnered with former Tennessee Titan Keith Bulluck. Inside you’ll find great coffee and a mural featuring Bulluck. Read more here.

Facebook
Website

Poke Bros
photo from Poke Bros Facebook

13Poke Bros

Poke Bros features poke or sushi in a bowl opening in Cool Springs. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website

Curio Brewing Co
photo from Curio Brewing Co Facebook

14Curio Brewing Co

216 Noah Drive, Franklin
615-472-1124

This coffee shop offers caffeine in the morning and beer in the evening. They even have food trucks on-site from time to time. Read more here. 

Facebook
Website 

Sweethaven
photo from Sweethaven Instagram

15Sweethaven

If you are looking for sweet treats in Westhaven neighborhood, this little scoop shop opened. Read more here. 

Instagram 
Website

Vui's Kitchen
photo from Vui’s Kitchen Facebook

16Vui’s Kitchen

1301 Liberty Pike, Franklin
615-567-5962

Vui’s Kitchen opened its first location in Williamson County this year. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website

Wings to Go
photo from Wings to Go Facebook

17Wings to Go

7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-2233

They offer wings with a 19 variety of sauces. Locally owned and operated by father-son duo, Tim & Barrett Nix.

Read more here.

Facebook 
Website 

Peace Love and Little Donuts
photo from Peace Love Little Donuts Facebook

18Peace, Love & Little Donuts

213 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-964-7995

Customers will experience donuts in a new way at Peace, Love and Little Donuts’ with the classic favorites, including warm “Groovy” donuts bathed in cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and honey glazed, or “Far Out” donuts topped with a variety of delectable frostings.

Read more here. 

Facebook
Website

Costa Vida
photo by Michael Carpenter

19Costa Vida

2014 Crossing Boulevard, Spring Hill
931-451-7533

This is the first location of the fast-casual Mexican restaurant to open in Tennessee.

Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website 

Keriyaki Asian
photo by Ricky Chen

20Keriyaki Asian

7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-8618

A new locally owned Asian fusion restaurant opened in Nolensville. Read more here. 

Website 

Maple Street Biscuit
photo from Maple Street Biscuit

21Maple Street Biscuit Co

203 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-457-2581

Maple Street Biscuit replaced Holler & Dash at the Hill Center in Brentwood. Read more here.

Facebook 
Website 

Tiff's Treats
photo from Tiff’s Treats

22Tiff’s Treats

4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
629-216-4400

Tiff’s Treats opened a second location in Williamson County. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website 

Birdie's Breakfast
photo from Birdie’s Breakfast Facebook

23Birdie’s Breakfast

7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-3332

This locally owned breakfast and lunch restuarnt opened in Nolesnville. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website 

T-op Cold Grill Ice Cream
photo from T-op Cold Grill Ice Cream Facebook

24T-OP in Spring Hill

4683 Main Street, Spring Hill
615-614-1661

T-OP opened its rolled ice cream shop in Spring Hill. Read more here. 

Website 

party fowl food

25Party Fowl


1914 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-614-3636

Party Fowl opened its first location in Williamson County at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more here.

Facebook 

pizza baker
photo from pizzabaker

26Pizza Baker

4920 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
931-451-7288

A Norwegian pizza company opened its first location in the US at the Spring Hill location. Read more here.

Facebook 
Website 

Crumbl Cookies

27Crumbl Cookies


539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
615-422-7722

If you like warm gourmet cookies, this is the place to visit. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website 

hop house tennessee taps
photo by Donna Vissman

28Hop House Tennessee Taps

117 5th Avenue North, Franklin
615-454-8592

Locally owned tap house that serves beer, wine, ciders, and small plates. Read more here. 

Facebook 

americana taphouse

29Americana Taphouse


94 E Main Street, Franklin
615-790-2309

Puckett’s Boat House re-branded Americana Taphouse. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website 

new spring hill waffle house

30Waffle House in Spring Hill


3815 Old Port Royal Road, Spring Hill

The second location of Waffle House opened in Spring Hill. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website 

Southerner's Coffee

31Southerner’s Coffee


328 5th Avenue North, Franklin
615-762-8219

Kicking off in 2020, this coffee truck joined Tiny Little Donuts as a food truck in the parking lot of French’s close to downtown Franklin. Read more here.

Facebook 
Website 

Five Guys

32Five Guys in Spring Hill


1092 Crossing Circle, Spring Hill
931-451-7721

The burger joint expanded to Spring Hill, there are two other locations in the area- Franklin and Brentwood. Read more here.

Facebook 
Website 

Tito's
credit-Tito’s

33Tito’s in Nolensville

3 Burkitt Commons Avenue, Nolensville
615-819-0178

This is the fourth location for Tito’s in the area. Read more here. 

Facebook 
Website 

