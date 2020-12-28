Eateries That Opened in 2020

These local eateries opened in 2020. From ice cream to a local bakehouse, there’s something on everyone’s list to try.
1Franklin Bakehouse
100 E Main Street, Franklin
615-628-8493
A locally-owned market that offers bakery items, to-go food, specialty grocery items and more. They even have a small bar in the back of the store. Read more here.
2CoreLife Eatery
4018 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
615-397-9996
CoreLife Eatery opened its second location in the Cool Springs area next to P F Chang’s. This fast-casual concept combines healthy eating and gives you a complete breakdown of your meal. Read more here.
3Izzy’s Feel Good Food
901 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
615-716-2861
Recently opening in downtown Franklin in the former Original Moe’s BBQ location. Read more here.
4Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen
158 Front Street, Franklin
615-472-1249
Opening in the former The Perch location at Westhaven, Kate & Lulu’s offers breakfast and lunch items. Read more here.
5Patio West
3011 Langford Drive, Spring Hill
615-302-8104
Patio West opened in the former Mac’s Grill location and is locally owned by Chef Eric Greer, previously of North Bar and Lakewood Fish and Seafood Lounge which was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and Food Network. They offer a menu of burgers with an option of a donut bun, tacos. And kids eat free on Wednesdays! Read more here.
6Happenstance Social Lounge
7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-283-8644
It’s a perfect place for a hand-crafted cocktail or try one of the samples of their large selection of wines. Read more here.
7Mozzarella Bar
This intimate 50-seat Italian restaurant specializes in fresh pasta and the classic Italian food. Read more here.
8Boilery Seafood and Grill
The Boilery Seafood & Grill offers a wide variety of seafood options from king crab to lobster tails. Read more here.
9Pie’s by GiGi
330 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-678-8434
Founded by Gigi Butler who previously owned Gigi’s Cupcakes, Pies by Gigi’s offers everything a sweet pie to savory selections. Read more here.
10Pinchy’s Lobster Co
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Located in The Factory at Franklin, this was formerly Funk Seoul but owner BJ Lofton pivoted his restaurant to now feature lobster rolls, craft beer, and more. Read more here.
11Jeni’s Ice Cream
4021 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
615-628-8542
Jeni’s Ice Cream opened its third location in Wililamson County this year. Read more here.
12Just Love Coffee
4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
615-465-6661
This Just Love Coffee partnered with former Tennessee Titan Keith Bulluck. Inside you’ll find great coffee and a mural featuring Bulluck. Read more here.
13Poke Bros
Poke Bros features poke or sushi in a bowl opening in Cool Springs. Read more here.
14Curio Brewing Co
216 Noah Drive, Franklin
615-472-1124
This coffee shop offers caffeine in the morning and beer in the evening. They even have food trucks on-site from time to time. Read more here.
15Sweethaven
If you are looking for sweet treats in Westhaven neighborhood, this little scoop shop opened. Read more here.
16Vui’s Kitchen
1301 Liberty Pike, Franklin
615-567-5962
Vui’s Kitchen opened its first location in Williamson County this year. Read more here.
17Wings to Go
7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-2233
They offer wings with a 19 variety of sauces. Locally owned and operated by father-son duo, Tim & Barrett Nix.
Read more here.
18Peace, Love & Little Donuts
213 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-964-7995
Customers will experience donuts in a new way at Peace, Love and Little Donuts’ with the classic favorites, including warm “Groovy” donuts bathed in cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and honey glazed, or “Far Out” donuts topped with a variety of delectable frostings.
Read more here.
19Costa Vida
2014 Crossing Boulevard, Spring Hill
931-451-7533
This is the first location of the fast-casual Mexican restaurant to open in Tennessee.
Read more here.
20Keriyaki Asian
7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-8618
A new locally owned Asian fusion restaurant opened in Nolensville. Read more here.
21Maple Street Biscuit Co
203 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-457-2581
Maple Street Biscuit replaced Holler & Dash at the Hill Center in Brentwood. Read more here.
22Tiff’s Treats
4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
629-216-4400
Tiff’s Treats opened a second location in Williamson County. Read more here.
23Birdie’s Breakfast
7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-3332
This locally owned breakfast and lunch restuarnt opened in Nolesnville. Read more here.
24T-OP in Spring Hill
4683 Main Street, Spring Hill
615-614-1661
T-OP opened its rolled ice cream shop in Spring Hill. Read more here.
25Party Fowl
1914 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-614-3636
Party Fowl opened its first location in Williamson County at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more here.
26Pizza Baker
4920 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
931-451-7288
A Norwegian pizza company opened its first location in the US at the Spring Hill location. Read more here.
27Crumbl Cookies
539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
615-422-7722
If you like warm gourmet cookies, this is the place to visit. Read more here.
28Hop House Tennessee Taps
117 5th Avenue North, Franklin
615-454-8592
Locally owned tap house that serves beer, wine, ciders, and small plates. Read more here.
29Americana Taphouse
94 E Main Street, Franklin
615-790-2309
Puckett’s Boat House re-branded Americana Taphouse. Read more here.
30Waffle House in Spring Hill
3815 Old Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
The second location of Waffle House opened in Spring Hill. Read more here.
31Southerner’s Coffee
328 5th Avenue North, Franklin
615-762-8219
Kicking off in 2020, this coffee truck joined Tiny Little Donuts as a food truck in the parking lot of French’s close to downtown Franklin. Read more here.
32Five Guys in Spring Hill
1092 Crossing Circle, Spring Hill
931-451-7721
The burger joint expanded to Spring Hill, there are two other locations in the area- Franklin and Brentwood. Read more here.