These Local Eateries Closed in 2021

By
Donna Vissman
-
While there are many restaurants that opened in 2021, we also said goodbye to several this year. Here’s a list of places that shuttered after what some say has been a difficult year for restaurants.

Old School Cafe
photo from Old School Cafe

1Old School Cafe

1220 School Street, Spring Hill

Early in December, this long standing restaurant announced its closure.

Read more here. 

55 South SH

255 South Spring Hill

2086 Wall Street, Spring Hill

55 South closed its Spring Hill location, you can visit their other locations in Brentwood or Franklin.

Read more here. 

Mozzarella Bar
photo from Mozzarella Bar Facebook

3Mozzarella Bar

2078 Wall Street, Spring Hill

Just after celebrating one year of opening, the Italian restaurant closes.

Read more here. 

Zoe's Kitchen
photo by Donna Vissman

4Zoe’s Kitchen

3058 Mallory Lane, Franklin

Zoe’s closed abruptly this year and was later converted to a CAVA.

Read more here. 

gigi's bakery
photo from Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe Facebook

5Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery and Cafe

330 Franklin Road, Brentwood

In October, Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery and Cafe closed its doors after one year of business.

Read more here. 

Blames Treats More
photo from Blames Treats & More Facebook

6Blames Treats and More

5159 Main Street, Spring Hill

After one year in business, the ice cream and baked to order spot closed.

Read more here. 

Pizza Baker
photo by Michael Carpenter

7Pizzabaker

4920 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill

It was the first U.S. location for the Norway-based company but it abruptly closed this year.

Read more here. 

Kate & Lulu's Kitchen
photo from Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen

8Kate and Lulu’s

158 Front Street, Franklin

The breakfast spot opened in October 2020 in Westhaven but closed in April.

Read more here. 

Canton Restaurant
photo by Donna Vissman

9Canton Chinese

2000 Mallory Lane, Franklin

The Chinese restaurant closed this spring.

Read more here. 

jack of hearts
Photo by Michael Carpenter

10Jack of Hearts BBQ

5343 Main Street, Spring Hill

The popular bbq spot opened back in 2010 and closed in early 2021.

Read more here. 

