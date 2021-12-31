These Local Eateries Closed in 2021

While there are many restaurants that opened in 2021, we also said goodbye to several this year. Here’s a list of places that shuttered after what some say has been a difficult year for restaurants.

photo from Old School Cafe 1 Old School Cafe 1220 School Street, Spring Hill Early in December, this long standing restaurant announced its closure. Read more here. 2 55 South Spring Hill 2086 Wall Street, Spring Hill 55 South closed its Spring Hill location, you can visit their other locations in Brentwood or Franklin. Read more here. photo from Mozzarella Bar Facebook 3 Mozzarella Bar 2078 Wall Street, Spring Hill Just after celebrating one year of opening, the Italian restaurant closes. Read more here. photo by Donna Vissman 4 Zoe’s Kitchen 3058 Mallory Lane, Franklin Zoe’s closed abruptly this year and was later converted to a CAVA. Read more here. photo from Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe Facebook 5 Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery and Cafe 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood In October, Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery and Cafe closed its doors after one year of business. Read more here. photo from Blames Treats & More Facebook 6 Blames Treats and More 5159 Main Street, Spring Hill After one year in business, the ice cream and baked to order spot closed. Read more here. photo by Michael Carpenter 7 Pizzabaker 4920 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill It was the first U.S. location for the Norway-based company but it abruptly closed this year. Read more here. photo from Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen 8 Kate and Lulu’s 158 Front Street, Franklin The breakfast spot opened in October 2020 in Westhaven but closed in April. Read more here. photo by Donna Vissman 9 Canton Chinese 2000 Mallory Lane, Franklin The Chinese restaurant closed this spring. Read more here. Photo by Michael Carpenter 10 Jack of Hearts BBQ 5343 Main Street, Spring Hill The popular bbq spot opened back in 2010 and closed in early 2021. Read more here.