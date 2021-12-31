These Local Eateries Closed in 2021

While there are many restaurants that opened in 2021, we also said goodbye to several this year. Here’s a list of places that shuttered after what some say has been a difficult year for restaurants.
1Old School Cafe
1220 School Street, Spring Hill
Early in December, this long standing restaurant announced its closure.
255 South Spring Hill
2086 Wall Street, Spring Hill
55 South closed its Spring Hill location, you can visit their other locations in Brentwood or Franklin.
3Mozzarella Bar
2078 Wall Street, Spring Hill
Just after celebrating one year of opening, the Italian restaurant closes.
4Zoe’s Kitchen
3058 Mallory Lane, Franklin
Zoe’s closed abruptly this year and was later converted to a CAVA.
5Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery and Cafe
330 Franklin Road, Brentwood
In October, Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery and Cafe closed its doors after one year of business.
6Blames Treats and More
5159 Main Street, Spring Hill
After one year in business, the ice cream and baked to order spot closed.
7Pizzabaker
4920 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
It was the first U.S. location for the Norway-based company but it abruptly closed this year.
8Kate and Lulu’s
158 Front Street, Franklin
The breakfast spot opened in October 2020 in Westhaven but closed in April.
9Canton Chinese
2000 Mallory Lane, Franklin
The Chinese restaurant closed this spring.
10Jack of Hearts BBQ
5343 Main Street, Spring Hill
The popular bbq spot opened back in 2010 and closed in early 2021.
