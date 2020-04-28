Eat the Street, the annual food truck festival that takes place at Franklin’s Bicentennial Park, was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 1. However, due to COVID-19, the event has been rescheduled and will now take place Friday, July 10.

Eat the Street benefits 21st District Recovery Court. The money raised through sponsorships and vendor fees enable the nonprofit to continue to provide program participants with the services, treatment, and supervision they need to successfully manage their recovery. Since its first graduating class in 2004, more than 154 participants have graduated from the two-year program, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and live healthful lifestyles.

For the latest news, follow Eat the Street on Facebook.