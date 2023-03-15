Eat the Frog Fitness Closes in Brentwood

Eat the Frog Fitness has closed at Hill Center Brentwood at 205 Franklin Road, Suite 15.

All of the signage for the business has been removed. There is no note on the door explaining the closure.

The fitness studio opened in 2020, founded by 2008 Olympic Gold Medal Winning Decathlete Bryan Clay and longtime fitness executive Joe Culver, it delivers highly personalized workouts in a studio setting, 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Lee and Beth Ann Stromatt, owners of the Hill Center Brentwood studio, opened the first concept for Eat the Frog Fitness in Williamson County.