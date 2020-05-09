



Ready to get back outside after weeks of being stuck at home? Many restaurants in Brentwood Place are now open for business. We’ve got the details for you! As conditions are subject to change, be sure to check with these restaurants prior to visiting so that you know about any possible COVID-19-related restrictions that may limit normal business activities.

1. Bricks Café

Bricks Café’s take on casual dining makes it a can’t-miss spot at Brentwood Place. Locally owned and operated, Bricks Café’s menu has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for fresh salads that feature homemade dressings, pastas, burgers, steak and seafood, or brick-oven pizzas, Bricks Café should be a top choice. Try out their Ultimate Cheeseburger and see what all the buzz is about. Bricks can also accommodate gluten-free, vegetarian, and other dietary restrictions. Interested in something new? They offer a variety of great seasonal and monthly specials—don’t forget to ask about them!

Sunday: temporarily closed

Monday–Saturday: open 4–8 p.m. for take out and limited dine-in service. Order online.

2. Peter’s Sushi & Thai

Peter’s Sushi & Thai has been in business since 2005, and Peter and Day Jarupat, the husband and wife duo that own this fine establishment, share a passion for making sushi that you won’t find anywhere else. Peter worked and trained for six years at Kuni’s Japanese Restaurant in Chicago, a restaurant that has received worldwide acclaim. After relocating his family to Nashville, Peter worked as a sushi chef at Miyako, a popular spot in Brentwood.

It was after this time that Peter and his wife Day decided to pursue their joint passion and open up a sushi restaurant together. The pair brings a flavor to the culinary world that you have to experience for yourself! If you love handcrafted sushi that’s reasonably priced, Peter’s Sushi & Thai is for you!

Temporarily closed for dine-in, but open for carry-out and curbside pick-up! Call 615-370-1493 to place an order.

3. McAlister’s Deli in Brentwood

Looking for mouth-watering, hand-crafted sandwiches, fresh salads, ginormous spuds, and a famous original sweet tea? McAlister’s Deli in Brentwood is the place to go! With dine-in service, curb-side pickup, and inside takeout checkout, McAlister’s can accommodate your order – however you want it!

McAlister’s Deli in Brentwood is also very nutrition-conscious; check out a detailed nutrition guide on their website. Modify your order with confidence, and know that you’ll always be selecting the freshest ingredients to make your meals delicious.

Open for dine-in service

View the full list of Brentwood Place restaurants and businesses here.



