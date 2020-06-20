



Eat the Frog Fitness is now open at the Hill Center in Brentwood (205 Franklin Road, Suite 15.) This is the first Tennessee location for Eat the Frog Fitness.

The 3,071 square foot studio just opened to its founding members on June 15 as the concept’s 33rd location.

Eat the Frog Fitness, founded by 2008 Olympic Gold Medal Winning Decathlete Bryan Clay and longtime fitness executive Joe Culver, delivers highly personalized workouts, in a studio setting, 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Lee and Beth Ann Stromatt, owners of the Hill Center Brentwood studio, searched for a fitness concept that was unique and new to Williamson County. “Bryan and Joe’s approach to helping people achieve their fitness goals over the long term was especially appealing to us,” said Lee Stromatt. “We are thrilled to bring the first Eat the Frog Fitness in Tennessee to Brentwood.”

The company’s name comes from Mark Twain’s famous saying that if you eat a live frog first thing each morning, nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day. “Fitness is most people’s ‘frog,’ it’s what they procrastinate the most. Eat the Frog Fitness members across the country that follow the prescribed personalized workout plan are achieving faster and longer-lasting results as opposed to what they realized with their former fitness routines,” said Stromatt.

“Our approach empowers members to build and maintain their fitness growth,” said Clay. “We threw out the old metrics and rewrote the playbook to provide a completely different experience from what people typically experience at gyms and through personal training.”

Eat the Frog Fitness has begun training now that COVID-19 has allowed for gyms to open. They have implemented temperature checks, staff wearing masks, and no sharing of equipment during workouts along with extra cleaning. There’s still time to take advantage of special pricing and become a founding member, to learn more, text 615-431-376



