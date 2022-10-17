Eastpark Development in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms to Undergo Multimillion Dollar Modernization

Ayers Asset Management and Boyle Investment Company announced updates to their East Park development in Maryland Farms, including a new business-class hotel and added retail space as part of a multimillion-dollar effort to modernize the property.

The newly announced enhancements at the property include the addition of a freestanding 6,000 square foot building planned for restaurant and retail space, and demolition to one of the three office buildings at the complex to introduce a TownePlace Suites, developed and managed by Chartwell Hospitality.

As part of the multimillion-dollar investment to modernize Maryland Farms’ first set of office buildings circa 1974, the expansion aims to bring the campus to its full potential and provide more options for the surrounding community.

“We wanted to take this well located and historically successful office project and modernize it to better serve the current and future business community, as well as the surrounding local residential community,” said Mark Traylor, director of retail properties at Boyle, developer of East Park. “The addition of retail, restaurant and hospitality to the project creates the next exciting mixed-use chapter in the life of East Park.”

Chartwell Hospitality is a Nashville-based real estate company that specializes in the development and management of high-quality hotels in 10 states. The TownePlace Suites construction is planned to begin in mid-2023 and projected to open in Q3 2024 with a total of 120 keys.

“We’re honored to work with the Boyle team once again, this time bringing a quality lodging option to East Park,” said Will Schaedle, executive vice president of Development and Acquisitions at Chartwell Hospitality. “Both of our teams are committed to investing in the Maryland Farms community as it continues to grow and adapt to Nashville’s changing landscape.”

East Park is conveniently located in Brentwood, with high visibility from and easy access to Old Hickory Boulevard and Interstate 65. The complex is situated in Maryland Farms, home to an estimated 30,000 employees and located on more than 5 acres of beautiful green space. East Park is currently leasing space for restaurants, retail and office.

To inquire about availability, please contact Marina Murphy at mmurphy@boyle.com or visit https://boyle.com/properties/eastpark-office-space/.