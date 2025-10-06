Eastern Illinois Rolls Past TSU 31-7

October 4, 2025 – Eastern Illinois improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play with a dominant 31-7 victory over Tennessee State at O’Brien Field. The Tigers fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in league action.
Eastern Illinois controlled the game from start to finish, building a 17-0 halftime lead and extending it to 24-0 before Tennessee State scored late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ balanced offensive attack and stingy defense held the Tigers to just 30 rushing yards while dominating time of possession 40 minutes to 20.
Quarterback Comparison
|Quarterback
|Team
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Sacks
|Connor Wolf
|EIU
|13-20
|134
|2
|0
|1
|Byron McNair
|TSU
|16-20
|205
|1
|1
|1
Wolf efficiently managed the Panthers’ offense with two touchdown passes and no turnovers. McNair threw for more yards but his interception and the Tigers’ four total turnovers proved costly.
Ground Game Disparity
Eastern Illinois rushed for 171 yards on 52 attempts while Tennessee State managed just 30 yards on 20 carries.
|Running Back
|Team
|Attempts
|Yards
|TD
|Avg
|Charles Kellom
|EIU
|20
|69
|0
|3.5
|Jacarre Fleming
|EIU
|9
|41
|0
|4.6
|Cole LaCrue
|EIU
|8
|22
|2
|2.8
|Kendric Rhymes
|TSU
|7
|11
|0
|1.6
|Zack Simmons-Brown
|TSU
|4
|10
|0
|2.5
LaCrue scored both of Eastern Illinois’ rushing touchdowns. Tennessee State’s ground game never gained traction against the Panthers’ defense.
Key Factors
Tennessee State’s four turnovers, including two fumbles and an interception, derailed any momentum. Eastern Illinois converted all four red zone opportunities into points while the Tigers didn’t reach the red zone until their lone touchdown drive. Byron McNair connected with Snap Reed for a 28-yard touchdown with 12:08 remaining, but the Panthers answered immediately to restore their comfortable margin.
