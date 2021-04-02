Easter Pie: 5 Spring Favorites

Don’t you just love spring? The birds are singing, the flowers are blooming, the trees are budding, the allergies are… well…
Easter is here and life is reviving. Who wouldn’t want to celebrate?
As you plan your Easter menu, whether a small intimate gathering or reconnecting with a few loved ones you haven’t seen in far too long, let Papa C Pies handle the dessert. With a variety of delectable pies, from the rich to the light and airy, these unique offerings are the perfect addition to your Easter spread.
Welcome the advent of new life with a coconut cream Easter pie. This creamy pie just screams sunny days are here again. Topped with toasted coconut and nestled in a signature light and flaky crust, this pie will accent any Easter table.
Spring isn’t just for sweet. A little tart can be fantastic in the spring. Featuring just enough sugar to bring balance, this double crust pie is filled with beautiful crimson rhubarb and celebrates the tartness. (If you need a little extra sweet, this pie pairs beautifully with your favorite delicious ice cream.)
While you may think chocolate is too decadent for something like an Easter pie, we respectfully disagree. The award-winning Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie is the best seller at Papa C Pies for an excellent reason. Balanced, rich and smooth, this fudgy pie is perfect for your Easter feast. And if you’re looking to add a springy touch to this decadent dessert, pair it with a delicate whipped cream or strawberry ice cream.
This classic Easter pie never goes out of style. Creamy, silky smooth and just tart enough, every bite features crunch from the luscious and buttery handmade graham cracker crust. Celebrate spring with the light refreshment of lemon topped with a Swiss Meringue.
Though a year-round favorite, this chess pie perfectly suits a fresh spring day. It’s custardy…but not totally. It’s sweet…but with a touch of bite. It’s creamy and sugary and tangy. Essentially, it’s Southern goodness in a crust. This golden yellow pie reminds everyone spring is back and the sun is shining.
The Easiest Easter Pies
While there are lots of great recipes for Easter pies, the easiest one is the one you pick from Papa C Pies menu. Relax and enjoy the day with your friends and family. Dessert is covered, whether you choose to pick up in person or buy pies online (available for shipping to all 50 states). Call 615-414-3435 to place an order and make sure you get the perfect pie for your Easter celebration.
Papa C Pies is located at:
99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)
Store hours:
Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm
Sat: 10am to 5pm
*We are normally closed on Sunday. But this Sunday we will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for anyone that wants to get pie!
Currently, we offer a free 4″ tart ($5 value) online and on Sunday we’ll even have a $3.14 discount (on orders over $30) available in store!
