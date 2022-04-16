EASTER FORECAST: The Good and The Bad

The Easter bunny will have a pleasant evening to hide eggs and your sunrise services should be un-touched by the weather forecast.

Your afternoon family cookouts on the other hand may need an alternate plan.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.