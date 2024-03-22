Easter Egg Hunts Happening This Weekend in Middle TN

Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming and some of the most egg-citing events of the year are soon to take place. If you’re looking for some spring fun, check out these Easter events happening throughout Middle Tennessee.

Cheatham County

Kingston Spring’s Easter Egg Hunt

  • Date: Saturday, March 23, 10am
  • Location: City Park, 396 Spring St, Kingston Springs, TN

More Info

Davidson County

Fifth+Broadway Spring Celebration

Date: Saturday, March 23, 12pm

Location: Fifth+Broadway, 5036 Broadway, Nashville, TN

More info

Dickson County

Easter Egg Hunt

  • Date: Saturday, March 23, 9am
  • Location: Henslee Park, 800 Hwy 70 W, Dickson, TN

More Info

Maury County

Columbia’s Operation EGG

  • Date: Saturday, March 23, 9am
  • Location: Woodland Park, 821 W 9th St, Columbia, TN

More Info

Easter at the Park Hosted by Destiny Church

  • Date: Saturday, March 23, 11am
  • Location:  Maury County Park, 1018 Maury County Park Rd, Columbia

More Info

Robertson County

Easter Egg Hunt

  • Date: Saturday, March 23, 1pm
  • Location: Springfield Memorial Gardens, 3995 Memorial Blvd, Springfield, TN

More Info

Millersville Easter Egg Hunt

  • Date: Saturday, March 23, 11am – 1pm
  • Location: Millersville Community Center, 1181 Louisville Hwy, Millersville, TN

    More Info

Rutherford County

Tennessee Tulip Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms

  • Dates: Tennessee Tulip Festival – Mar 16 – Apr 14
    Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – March 23, 24, 29, 30
    Easter Egg Hunts with the Easter Bunny- March 23, 24, 29, 30
    Pups in the Park Days- March 23, 24
  • Location: Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

More Info

Community Easter Egg Hunt in Smyrna

  • Dates: March 23, 1pm – 3pm
  • Location: 301 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN

More Info

Sumner County

Hendersonville’s Special Needs Egg Hunt

  • Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 3pm-6:15pm
  • Location: Mary’s Magical Place Playground at Veterans Park, 140 Scotch St, Hendersonville, TN

More info

Millersville Easter Egg Hunt

  • Date: Saturday, March 23, 11am – 1pm
  • Location: Millersville Community Center, 1181 Louisville Hwy, Millersville, TN

    More Info

Williamson County

Underwater Egg Hunt

  • Date: Saturday, March 23, 10am-2pm
  • Location: Longview Recreational Center, 2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN

More Info

Easter Egg Hunt Hosted by Elks BPOE Lodge 72 of Franklin

  • Date: Sunday, March 24, 12pm
  • Location: Elks BPOE Lodge 72 of Franklin, 485 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin

More Info

Wilson County

Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet’s Easter in the Park

  • Date: Saturday, March 23, 11am-2pm
  • Location: Charlie Daniels Park, 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN

More info

Easter Egg Hunt Hosted by First Baptist Church Watertown

Date: Saturday, March 23, 12:30pm
Location: 207 W Main St, Watertown

More Info

