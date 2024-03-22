Easter Egg Hunts Happening This Weekend in Middle TN

Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming and some of the most egg-citing events of the year are soon to take place. If you’re looking for some spring fun, check out these Easter events happening throughout Middle Tennessee.

Cheatham County

Kingston Spring’s Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, March 23, 10am

Location: City Park, 396 Spring St, Kingston Springs, TN

More Info

Davidson County

Fifth+Broadway Spring Celebration

Date: Saturday, March 23, 12pm

Location: Fifth+Broadway, 5036 Broadway, Nashville, TN

More info

Dickson County

Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, March 23, 9am

Location: Henslee Park, 800 Hwy 70 W, Dickson, TN

More Info

Maury County

Columbia’s Operation EGG

Date: Saturday, March 23, 9am

Location: Woodland Park, 821 W 9th St, Columbia, TN

More Info

Easter at the Park Hosted by Destiny Church

Date: Saturday, March 23, 11am

Location: Maury County Park, 1018 Maury County Park Rd, Columbia

More Info

Robertson County

Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, March 23, 1pm

Location: Springfield Memorial Gardens, 3995 Memorial Blvd, Springfield, TN

More Info

Millersville Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, March 23, 11am – 1pm

Location: Millersville Community Center, 1181 Louisville Hwy, Millersville, TN More Info

Rutherford County

Tennessee Tulip Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms



Dates: Tennessee Tulip Festival – Mar 16 – Apr 14

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – March 23, 24, 29, 30

Easter Egg Hunts with the Easter Bunny- March 23, 24, 29, 30

Pups in the Park Days- March 23, 24

Location: Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

More Info

Community Easter Egg Hunt in Smyrna

Dates: March 23, 1pm – 3pm

Location: 301 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN

More Info

Sumner County

Hendersonville’s Special Needs Egg Hunt

Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 3pm-6:15pm

Location: Mary’s Magical Place Playground at Veterans Park, 140 Scotch St, Hendersonville, TN

More info

Williamson County

Underwater Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, March 23, 10am-2pm

Location: Longview Recreational Center, 2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN

More Info

Easter Egg Hunt Hosted by Elks BPOE Lodge 72 of Franklin

Date: Sunday, March 24, 12pm

Location: Elks BPOE Lodge 72 of Franklin, 485 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin

More Info

Wilson County

Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet’s Easter in the Park



Date: Saturday, March 23, 11am-2pm

Location: Charlie Daniels Park, 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN

More info

Easter Egg Hunt Hosted by First Baptist Church Watertown

Date: Saturday, March 23, 12:30pm

Location: 207 W Main St, Watertown

More Info