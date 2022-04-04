12 Easter Egg Hunts Across Middle TN

By
Donna Vissman
-
Lucky Ladd Farms
photo from Lucky Ladd Farms

We’ve rounded up a handful of community Easter egg hunts happening this year. Know of an Easter egg hunt we missed? E-mail us the details at [email protected]

Easter Eggs

1Southeast Nashville Egg Hunt

Saturday, Apr. 9, 10 am – 2 pm
Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch

The Southeast Nashville Egg Hunt & Festival Event is a FREE community event for the families of Southeast Nashville. They will offer live entertainment, with special activities for children, bazaar/market, and of course egg hunts with the Easter Bunny and his friends.

Lucky Ladd Farms
photo from Lucky Ladd Farms

2Lucky Ladd Farms

Friday -Saturday, April 15-16, 11 am – 4 pm
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

Celebrate spring with the Easter Bunny as he gets things hopping around the Farm! This family-friendly event features all your favorite farm attractions, non-stop egg hunts, and you will meet some of our brand new sweet fuzzy baby animals. It’s an EGG-citing way to start the spring season! Easter Bunny meet-and-greets take place each hour throughout the event.

Purchase tickets here.

photo from Nashville Zoo

3Nashville Zoo Eggstravanganzoo

Saturday, April 16, 9 am – 4 pm

Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

Nashville Zoo’s annual spring celebration is back with egg hunts and Easter fun for children of all ages. With Covid safety precautions in mind, the Zoo will host 12 egg hunts on an egg hunt field larger than ever before. Other activities include keeper talks, animal encounters and animal egg hunts throughout the day around the park.

Reservations are required for everyone, including members, and capacity is limited, so we HIGHLY recommend purchasing your ticket or reserving your entry time as soon as possible. Entry times will sell out.

Purchase tickets here.

Easter Egg Hunt

4LaVergne Easter Egg Hunt Drive-In

Saturday, Apr. 9, 10 am
Veterans Memorial Park115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne

An Easter Egg Hunt in LaVergne will be hosted by their Parks & Rec Department along with the LaVergne Public Library on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big hunt will be a drive-thru event in the Veterans Memorial Park and those who work the egg hunt will be wearing mask and gloves. The drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

the adventure park
photo from Adventure Park

5Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees

Sunday, April 17, noon – 8 pm
The Adventure Park Nashville, 801 C Percy Warner Boulevard, Nashville

Join for the Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees! The Easter bunny will be hard at work hiding eggs.

Purchase tickets here. 

Easter Egg Hunt

6Easter Egg Hunt at Brentwood Library

 

Saturday, April 16, 1 pm – 2 pm
Brentwood Library, 3109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Brentwood Library Easter egg hunt has returned this year on Saturday April 16th.

First Presbyterian Church Franklin
photo from First Presbyterian Church Franklin

7Easter Egg Hunt at FPC

 

Saturday, April 16, 11 am
First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin

FPC is hosting an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. Ages infant to 8-years-old can participate in the free event.

Underwater Egg Hunt
photo from City of Murfreesboro

8Underwater Egg Hunt and Spring Festival

Saturday, April 9, 10 am

Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro

Bring your basket or bag and see how many eggs you can collect! Children 3 and under must have a parent in the water with them. Personal flotation devices are required for those who cannot swim.

Find more information here. 

Egg Hunt
photo by Rick Murray

9Wonderland Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 9, 9:30 am
Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rockcastle Lane, Hendersonville

The City of Hendersonville, & Historic Rock Castle proudly present the annual Wonderland Egg Hunt! This event includes egg hunts, crafts, games, face painting, and bounce houses! There will also be concessions available with a great assortment to choose from for purchase.

Easter Egg Hunt
photo from City of Mount Juliet

10Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt

Tuesday, April 5, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Charlie Daniels Park, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mount Juliet

The hunt will begin at 6 pm free to the special needs community.

Find more information here.

116th Annual Springfield Community Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 9, 1pm
Springfield Memorial Gardens, 4005 Memorial Blvd, Springfield

Come out for the 6th Annual Springfield Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 9th at 1:00 pm at Springfield Memorial Gardens (4005 Memorial Blvd Springfield, TN 37172).

There will be games, music and eggs galore along with crafts. Don’t forget to take your annual picture with the Easter Bunny.

This event is rain or shine.

Click HERE for more information.

12E.G.G – Easter Grab & Go!

 

Saturday, April 9, 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Riverwalk Park (102 Riverside Drive, Columbia TN, 38401)

The City of Columbia Parks & Recreation presents E.G.G – Easter Grab & Go! The city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is on Saturday, April 9 from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at the Splash Pad, Riverwalk Park (102 Riverside Drive, Columbia TN, 38401).

To make sure that everybody gets a fair chance at hunting, we will be having THREE age groups that will take on the field. Be sure to take note of your age group’s starting time!

10 to 12 years old – starts at 9:40 AM
7 to 9 years old – starts at 10:00 AM
6 years old and under – start at 10:20 AM

For more information, contact
Miguel Dario
(931) 560-1462
[email protected] or click HERE

