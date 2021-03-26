5 Easter Egg Hunts

4 Nashville Zoo Eggstravanganzoo

Saturday, April 3, 9 am – 4 pm

Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

Nashville Zoo’s annual spring celebration is back with egg hunts and Easter fun for children of all ages. With Covid safety precautions in mind, the Zoo will host 13 egg hunts on an egg hunt field larger than ever before. Other activities include keeper talks, animal encounters and animal egg hunts throughout the day around the park.

Reservations are required for everyone, including members, and capacity is limited, so we HIGHLY recommend purchasing your ticket or reserving your entry time as soon as possible. Entry times will sell out.

Purchase tickets here.