5 Easter Egg Hunts

We’ve rounded up a handful of community Easter egg hunts happening this year. Know of an Easter egg hunt we missed? E-mail us the details at [email protected]
1Aspen Grove Community Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 3, 10 am-noon
Aspen Grove Park, 439 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
The community is invited to an Easter egg hunt at Aspen Grove Park. Egg hunt will begin at 11 am.
2Southeast Nashville Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 27th, 10 am – 2 pm
Ford Ice Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch
The Southeast Nashville Egg Hunt & Festival Event is a FREE community event for the families of Southeast Nashville. They will offer live entertainment, with special activities for children, bazaar/market, and of course egg hunts with the Easter Bunny and his friends.
3Lucky Ladd Farms
Friday – Saturday, April 2-3, 11 am – 4 pm
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eageville
Celebrate spring with the Easter Bunny as he gets things hopping around the Farm! This family-friendly event features all your favorite farm attractions, non-stop egg hunts, and you will meet some of our brand new sweet fuzzy baby animals. It’s an EGG-citing way start the spring season! Easter Bunny meet-and-greets takes place each hour throughout event.
Purchase tickets here.
4Nashville Zoo Eggstravanganzoo
Saturday, April 3, 9 am – 4 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Nashville Zoo’s annual spring celebration is back with egg hunts and Easter fun for children of all ages. With Covid safety precautions in mind, the Zoo will host 13 egg hunts on an egg hunt field larger than ever before. Other activities include keeper talks, animal encounters and animal egg hunts throughout the day around the park.
Reservations are required for everyone, including members, and capacity is limited, so we HIGHLY recommend purchasing your ticket or reserving your entry time as soon as possible. Entry times will sell out.
Purchase tickets here.
5LaVergne Easter Egg Hunt Drive-In
Saturday, March 27, 10 am
Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne
An Easter Egg Hunt in LaVergne will be hosted by their Parks & Rec Department along with the LaVergne Public Library on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big hunt will be a drive-thru event in the Veterans Memorial Park and those who work the egg hunt will be wearing mask and gloves. The drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt that starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.