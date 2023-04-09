Easter by the Numbers 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from WalletHub

Easter is a holiday celebrated by many each year. It is a day of great religious significance for 63 percent of Americans. It’s also a big donation day for churches as it’s the most attended day.

WalletHub released its latest facts for Easter and here’s what we learned.

  • $24 Billion will be the total spent on Easter this year.
  • $3.3 Billion will be spent on Easter candy.
  • The most expensive chocolate bunny cost $49,000.
  • A large majority of use agree we should eat the bunny’s ear first. (79 percent)
  • $192 is the total most will be spending on Easter.
  • To look your Easter best, a total of $4 Billion will be spent on clothing.
  • $7.3 Billion will be spent on food.
  • $3.8 Billion will be spent on gifts.

Most Popular Easter Basket Items

  • Chocolate Eggs/Bunnies
  • Jelly Beans
  • Candy Coated Eggs
  • Marshmallow Candies

Top Family Activities 

  • Easter Egg Hunt
  • Easter Candy
  • Dyeing Eggs
  • Taking Family Photos
  • Making Easter Dinner

Peeps Are an Easter Tradition 

  • There are 17 flavors of Peeps this year.
  • 5.5 Million Peeps are produced each day.
  • 1.5 Billion Peeps are consumed each Easter.

 

