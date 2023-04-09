Easter by the Numbers 2023

Easter is a holiday celebrated by many each year. It is a day of great religious significance for 63 percent of Americans. It’s also a big donation day for churches as it’s the most attended day.
WalletHub released its latest facts for Easter and here’s what we learned.
- $24 Billion will be the total spent on Easter this year.
- $3.3 Billion will be spent on Easter candy.
- The most expensive chocolate bunny cost $49,000.
- A large majority of use agree we should eat the bunny’s ear first. (79 percent)
- $192 is the total most will be spending on Easter.
- To look your Easter best, a total of $4 Billion will be spent on clothing.
- $7.3 Billion will be spent on food.
- $3.3 Billion will be spent on candy.
- $3.8 Billion will be spent on gifts.
Most Popular Easter Basket Items
- Chocolate Eggs/Bunnies
- Jelly Beans
- Candy Coated Eggs
- Marshmallow Candies
Top Family Activities
- Easter Egg Hunt
- Easter Candy
- Dyeing Eggs
- Taking Family Photos
- Making Easter Dinner
Peeps Are an Easter Tradition
- There are 17 flavors of Peeps this year.
- 5.5 Million Peeps are produced each day.
- 1.5 Billion Peeps are consumed each Easter.