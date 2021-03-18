Easter Bunny Returns to CoolSprings Galleria

The Easter Bunny missed seeing all his hoppy friends in 2020 and is excited to be back this year at CoolSprings Galleria. From Friday, March 19 to Saturday, April 3, your favorite holiday Bunny will take up residence in his garden, ready for pictures with you and your family.

CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard in Franklin.

Visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing. But even at a distance, you’ll ring in spring’s arrival with adorable photos that create lasting memories. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm

Sunday, 12 pm to 6 pm

Set Closed on Easter Sunday

All guests must schedule their visit with the Bunny by making an online reservation. Click HERE to make a reservation. You’ll select a date and time, purchase your photo package, and then you’re ready for the 2021 Easter Bunny photo experience! All visitors will be encouraged to wear masks before and after visits, but are permitted to remove them during the photo.

For those unable to see the Easter Bunny in person or who want additional memorable experiences, check out the new virtual option HERE where you can design your own Bunny photos online. You can continue to Create Holiday Magic from the comfort of your home, by designing your own Easter experience (including pets)!

The Easter Bunny is located on the lower level at Center Court all week long. Please note that CoolSprings Galleria is closed on Easter Sunday. For more information, including hours, photo packages, and virtual Bunny options, visit the CoolSprings Galleria website HERE.

*Please note that the Galleria’s usual Easter events are canceled this year, including the Easter Bunny arrival party, pet photos, and Bunny Cares. The Galleria hopes to bring these fun, family-friendly events back in 2022.

