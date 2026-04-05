Home Kids & Family Easter 2026 By the Numbers

Easter 2026 By the Numbers

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Wallethub

WalletHub released its 2026 Easter study, which analyzed everything from the Easter Bunny’s mood this year to how much candy we eat. Find the most interesting facts below.

Easter Facts for 2026:
$25 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2026 ($196 per person celebrating).
$3.5 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.
$49,000: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.
60 percent of Easter celebrants will shop at Walmart.

Most popular Easter basket items:
Chocolate eggs/bunnies
Jelly Beans
Peeps

Top Family Easter Activities:
Easter Egg Hunt
Eating Candy
Dyeing Eggs
Taking Family Photos
Making Easter Dinner

There will be 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies sold in the U.S. this year. Celebrants will consume 16 billion jelly beans, enough to circle the globe three times. When eating Easter bunnies, 77 percent eat the ears first, followed by the feet and then the tail.

There are 23 different flavors of Peeps available this Easter. 5.5 million of Peeps are produced each day with 1.5 billion consumed on Easter day.

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