East Nashville Woman Arrested for Fatally Shooting Her Husband

MNPD’s Homicide Unit detectives charged Christine Ann Roberts, 72, with criminal homicide for fatally shooting her husband at their 1212 Howard Avenue home.

Thomas Roberts, 68, died of a single gunshot wound to his chest on the front porch of the residence.

East Precinct officers responded to the call at 8 p.m. They encountered Christine Roberts, who said that she shot her husband because he had cheated on her. A pistol was recovered.

A judicial commissioner set bond for Christine Roberts at $100,000.

