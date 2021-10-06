EarthWise Pet Nolensville Offers All-Natural, Holistic Pet Supplies

EarthWise Pet Nutrition Center & Wellness Spa, an all-natural and holistic pet supply store, opened at 7028 Nolensville Road in Nolensville back in August. The store hosted a grand opening event October 2-3.

The store carries a wide range of natural pet foods that they will deliver to your home with an order over $35. They also have their own pet groomers on-site to provide your pet with the best possible look, and state-of-the-art self-wash facilities. In addition, the store offers a wide range of eco-friendly toys & accessories and pet walking services.

At Earthwise, the store’s emphasis is on natural pet foods and well-trained staff that will help you find the right food for furry family members. Their food selections include leading brands such as Primal, Fromm, Nulo, Farmina, NutriSource, and more.

Find the latest updates at Earthwise Pet Nolensville on Facebook.