Earn Bragging Rights by Competing in Brentwood Police’s Tac-Team Challenge

In 2019, the Brentwood Police Department unveiled a new unit – the Tactical Response Team – made up of specially trained officers, tasked with responding to high-risk situations. The Tactical Response Team (TRT) is like the department’s version of the Special Forces, with only the fittest candidates making it through the physical training.

At 9 a.m., Saturday, May 18, Brentwood residents can earn major bragging rights by pushing themselves to complete that same training during the BPD’s Annual Tac-Team Challenge.

“This fitness competition is a free event that was organized by team members to build relationships with the community we serve,” Sgt. Seth Young, Brentwood Police TRT member, said. “By participating in this event, you will be given the opportunity to take the same physical fitness qualification that we as officers assigned to this team must complete twice per year.”

If you sign up for 5Ks, 10Ks, half-marathons, full marathons, or Spartan races, this is the event for you. Put the skills you learned at CrossFit or Orange Theory or Pure Barre to the test by completing the competition’s five events. Competitors can complete the events as prescribed (ELITE) or scaled (FIT). The events include:

An 800-meter run. Participants must complete it in under four minutes and 29 seconds.

A 400-meter run. Participants must run with a gas mask and tactical vest, carrying two 25-pound dumbbells. They must complete it within three minutes 45 seconds. FIT participants won’t wear a gas mask or vest.

Burpees. Participants must do as many burpees as possible within three minutes. They must complete at least 38 burpees.

Squats. ELITE participants will wear a gas mask and tactical vest while doing squats for two minutes. They must complete at least 64 squats. FIT participants won’t wear a gas mask or tactical vest.

Pullups. Participants must do as many pullups as possible in one minute. They must complete at least 12 pullups in that time.

A video describing the events is available at https://youtu.be/7ESa36YOkpI. Information on the Tac-Team challenge is available at https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/police/tac-team.

Register before April 13 by emailing Young at [email protected].