Early Voting Underway in City of Brentwood

Early voting for the May 6th Brentwood Municipal Election began Thursday, April 17 at the Election Commission Office. Early voting will begin at the library on April 24th.

Early Voting

  • April 16 to May 1
  • The Election Commission Office, 1320 West Main Street, Franklin, TN
  • Weekdays: 8am to 4:30pm
  • Saturdays: 8am to 12pm
  • Office closed April 18th for Good Friday

Early Voting

  • April 24 to May 1
  • The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN
  • Weekdays: 8am to 6pm
  • Saturdays: 8am to 1pm

Election Day

  • May 6, 2025
  • Precincts open: 7am to 7pm
  • Precinct location and more info on the Williamson County Election Commission website here.

