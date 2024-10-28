Early Voting is Underway: What to Know

Early voting for primary elections in Tennessee began Wednesday, October 16.

Who is on the Ballot?

The November 5 elections will be held for the President and Vice President of the United States, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (even-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives. General elections will be held for vacant state judicial offices and applicable county offices.

Check the GoVoteTN app to see the races on your ballot. Search by voter or search by address to access your ballot.

When Can I Vote?

Early Voting will run until Thursday, October 31.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

Voters are encouraged to take advantage of Tennessee’s early voting period.

Find your early voting and Election Day polling place and hours in the GoVoteTN app.

What ID is Required When Voting?

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day must bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Learn more about what types of ID are acceptable here or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.

How can I Check the Status of my Absentee By-Mail Ballot?

The Secretary of State’s Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool allows voters to track the status of their absentee by-mail ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, October 29.

You must mail your ballot in time for your county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day. You must return your ballot by mail (USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc.). Hand delivery or handing it to a poll worker during early voting or on Election Day is not permitted.

Learn more about voting absentee by-mail.

The easiest way for Tennessee voters to find Election Day information is through the free GoVoteTN app. Find early voting and Election Day voting locations, as well as hours of operation, view your sample ballot and much more with the GoVoteTN app available online or for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Click on the following links for election information in your county:

