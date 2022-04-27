Early Voting in Williamson County Primary Ends on April 28

Early voting is underway in the Williamson County primary. Early voting ends April 28 and Election Day is Tuesday, May 3.

Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county who is entitled to vote in the

municipal election. Any registered voter may vote early at the Election Commission office, located at 1320 W Main, regardless of their Election Day precinct of registration. You can vote 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First-time voters who registered by mail must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, click here.

Voters will be electing for positions of WCS Board of Education, County Commissioner, Circuit Court Judge, Register of Deeds, County Trustee, County Mayor, County Clerk, General Session Judge, Williamson County Sheriff, Juvenile Court Judge, and Juvenile Court Clerk.

Early Voting Locations

Election Commission Office

405 Downs Blvd

Franklin, TN 37064 (Map this Location) April 13-April 28*

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)

Franklin Recreation Complex

1120 Hillsboro Rd (near Mack Hatcher Pkwy) Franklin TN 37064 (Map this Location)

April 13-April 28*

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays*

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027 (Map this Location) April 13-April 28*

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)

College Grove Community Center

8607 Horton Hwy

College Grove TN 37046 (Map this Location) April 13-April 28*

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)

Fairview Recreation Center

2714 Fairview Boulevard

Fairview, TN 37062 (Map this Location)

April 13-April 28*

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)

Nolensville Recreation Center

7250 Nolensville Road

Nolensville, TN 37135 (Map this Location)

April 13-April 28*

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)

Longview Recreation Center

2909 Commonwealth Drive

Spring Hill, TN 37174 (Map this Location)

April 13-April 28*

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)

Click here for Sample Ballot Republican – Democrat