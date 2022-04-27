Early Voting in Williamson County Primary Ends on April 28

Early voting is underway in the Williamson County primary. Early voting ends April 28 and Election Day is Tuesday, May 3.
Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county who is entitled to vote in the
municipal election. Any registered voter may vote early at the Election Commission office, located at 1320 W Main, regardless of their Election Day precinct of registration. You can vote 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First-time voters who registered by mail must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.
If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, click here.
Voters will be electing for positions of WCS Board of Education, County Commissioner, Circuit Court Judge, Register of Deeds, County Trustee, County Mayor, County Clerk, General Session Judge, Williamson County Sheriff, Juvenile Court Judge, and Juvenile Court Clerk.
Early Voting Locations
Election Commission Office
405 Downs Blvd
Franklin, TN 37064 (Map this Location) April 13-April 28*
8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)
Franklin Recreation Complex
1120 Hillsboro Rd (near Mack Hatcher Pkwy) Franklin TN 37064 (Map this Location)
April 13-April 28*
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays*
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027 (Map this Location) April 13-April 28*
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)
College Grove Community Center
8607 Horton Hwy
College Grove TN 37046 (Map this Location) April 13-April 28*
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)
Fairview Recreation Center
2714 Fairview Boulevard
Fairview, TN 37062 (Map this Location)
April 13-April 28*
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)
Nolensville Recreation Center
7250 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, TN 37135 (Map this Location)
April 13-April 28*
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)
Longview Recreation Center
2909 Commonwealth Drive
Spring Hill, TN 37174 (Map this Location)
April 13-April 28*
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (April 16 & 23)
Click here for Sample Ballot Republican – Democrat