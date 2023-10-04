Early Voting for Franklin City Election Begins October 4th

Early voting in the Franklin City election opens on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and continues through Wednesday, Oct. 19.

A registered voter may vote early at the Election Commission office regardless of their actual residence. All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First time voters who registered by mail must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.

The Williamson County Election Commission office is located at 405 Downs Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064. Hours for early voting are Monday-Friday, 8 am – 6 pm, Saturday, October 7th, and October 14th from 8 am until noon.

Who is on the Ballot?

At-large Alderman Gabrielle Hanson is challenging incumbent Mayor Dr. Ken Moore for his seat.

Incumbent At-Large Alderman Brandy Blanton faces a challenge from Gary Moore

Incumbent Ann Petersen faces a challenge from Jeff Feldman.

Vying for Hanson’s aldermanic seat are Greg Caesar, Patrick George, and B.K. Muvvala.

Be sure to pick up one of the four locally designed “I Voted” stickers chosen by online voters in a contest sponsored by Franklin Tomorrow, Williamson County Election Commission, and the City of Franklin Public Arts Commission.

Election Day is October 24 On Election Day, voters may cast their ballots at any of the following locations from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Cool Springs Conference Center, 700 Cool Springs Blvd.

• Hunters Bend Elementary, 2121 Fieldstone Pkwy.

• Pearre Creek Elementary, 1811 Townsend Blvd.

• First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane

• County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave.

• The Church of the City, 828 Murfreesboro Road

• The Gate Community Church, 4040 Murfreesboro Road

• Legacy Middle School, 2380 Henpeck Lane