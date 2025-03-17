Early’s Honey Stand Acquires Tennessee Peanut Company

Early’s Honey Stand, Williamson County’s oldest business, is proud to announce its acquisition of the Tennessee Peanut Company from Jay Cleveland and family. This exciting new chapter marks an important expansion for Early’s Honey Stand as it continues its commitment to providing the finest local, Southern products to the community.

Founded in 1925, Early’s Honey Stand has been a staple of Williamson County, operating right off Highway 31 since its inception and known for its high-quality food products and exceptional customer service. This acquisition strengthens the company’s position as a trusted provider of Southern delicacies and adds a new product line that aligns with Early’s long-standing dedication to local flavor.

The Tennessee Peanut Company, known for its premium peanuts, and rich flavors, has quickly become a beloved brand in the region. Under the Cleveland family’s leadership, it gained a loyal customer base and an excellent reputation for its high-quality products.

“We are excited to welcome Tennessee Peanut Company into the Early’s Honey Stand family,” said Curtis Gibbs, of Early’s Honey Stand. “Jay Cleveland and his family have built a remarkable brand, and we’re thrilled to carry on their legacy of quality and southern culture. This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for both brands, and we look forward to seeing Tennessee Peanut grow alongside Early’s.”

The purchase will ensure the continued availability of Tennessee Peanut Company’s signature products, while also allowing Early’s Honey Stand to offer an even broader range of delicious, southern made goods. Early’s Honey Stand plans to maintain the sourcing and distribution processes of the Tennessee Peanut Company while introducing new innovations to enhance the product lineup overtime.

“After much careful consideration, we are confident that Early’s Honey Stand is the ideal steward for the Tennessee Peanut Company’s legacy,” said Jay Cleveland, founder of the Tennessee Peanut Company. “We believe this partnership will allow our products to grow and reach even more customers who appreciate high-quality, Southern Products.”

This acquisition underscores Early’s Honey Stand’s ongoing commitment to quality, heritage, and community. The company plans to introduce new product lines and expand its reach both locally and beyond the Williamson County area, while maintaining the standards of excellence that have made Early’s Honey Stand a beloved business for generations.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email