Early Morning Spring Hill Burglary Call Leads to Vehicle Pursuit

Spring Hill Police are asking residents in the Autumn Ridge Subdivision in the above area to check home surveillance cameras for footage on Saturday (August 15th) from around midnight to 1:15 AM.

At about 1:07 AM police received a call from a homeowner in the 6000 block of Trout Lane concerning a car alarm going off and a car door open. The homeowner observed several subjects run down the road.

A short time later an officer located a vehicle traveling north on Main St. at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued to travel on Main St. outside of the city. SHPD officers terminated the pursuit at Interstate 840.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located a wrecked vehicle with no occupants in the area of Highway 431 and I-840. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Davidson County. There was also a stolen handgun inside the vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation you can submit an anonymous tip.