Early Morning Crash Closes I-40 Near Downtown Nashville

By
Source Staff
-

September 3, 2024 – Lanes on Interstate 40 have closed due to a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-40 and eastbound of I-24 at mile marker 211 near downtown Nashville. Two left westbound lanes of I-40 are currently closed.

According to TDOT, a vehicle overturned around 3am and caused injuries.

Check SmartWay at smartway.tn.gov for updates before heading out on your morning commute.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here