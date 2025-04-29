Eagleville Teen Mattie Pruitt Claims Spot in Top 10 on American Idol

On Monday, April 28th, American Idol returned, with the top 12 performers taking the stage.

The theme for last night’s show was American Idol moments, paying homage to the show’s legendary history: Fantasia, the winner of Season 3, mentored contestants.

Local teen, Mattie Pruitt, wowed the judges and audience when she performed a Kelly Clarkson song, “Because of You.”

After her performance, Judge Luke Bryan said, “I mean 16 going out here toe to toe with everybody. You need to understand how amazing it is. Keep growing and fighting. Great job.”

Votes were tallied at the end of the live show and Mattie Pruitt made the cut, continuing her Idol journey as one of the Top 10 contestants.

Pruitt shared on social media, “I’m beyond thankful for all of you helping me reach the #Top10 on @AmericanIdol! Your support means everything to me. Let’s keep the momentum going!”

The show will return on Sunday, May 4th, with Miranda Lambert as a special guest celebrating “Iconic Women in Music,” and the top eight contestants will be revealed after live voting.

Below are the top ten contestants on American Idol.

Breanna Nix

Canaan James Hill

Gabby Samone

Jamal Roberts

John Foster

Josh King

Kolbi Jordan

Mattie Pruitt

Slater Nalley

Thunderstorm Artis

