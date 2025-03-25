Eagleville Teen Auditions for American Idol

Mattie Pruitt, a 15-year-old student from Eagleville, recently auditioned on American Idol.

Pruitt brought along a friend and country music artist, Craig Cambell, who previously played keyboard for Luke Bryan when he first started touring before going out on his own.

Campbell accompanied Pruitt on the piano while performing Jessie Murph’s “How Could You.” All three judges were wowed by the performance, and Carrie Underwood predicted she would succeed in country music.

Pruitt received a golden ticket and is headed to Hollywood Week.

Watch her performance below.

