Eagles Soar Past Chiefs 40-22

February 9, 2025 – The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a commanding 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Led by MVP Jalen Hurts, the Eagles built an imposing 24-0 halftime lead and never looked back, securing their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Cooper DeJean’s 38-yard interception return touchdown in the second quarter highlighted a stellar defensive performance that kept Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes under constant pressure. The Eagle’s defense recorded six sacks and forced three turnovers while limiting Kansas City to just 49 yards rushing.

Here’s how the quarterbacks performed:

Player Comp/Att Yards TD INT Rating Jalen Hurts 17/22 221 2 1 119.7 Patrick Mahomes 21/32 257 3 2 95.4

The Eagles’ receiving corps excelled, with DeVonta Smith hauling in a 46-yard touchdown and A.J. Brown adding a 12-yard score. Jake Elliott was perfect on the day, converting all four field goal attempts including a 50-yarder in the fourth quarter.

