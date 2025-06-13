Eagle Scout Builds Lending Library for Animal Center

Eagle Scout Candidate, Ben Hamby of BSA Natchez Trace District Troop 13 recently built and installed a lending library for Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC). Hamby chose to do the project because he wanted to do something that helps both children and animals. “The library is a great way for kids to improve their reading skills and to get more exposure for the animals at the shelter,” he said.

Hamby’s library is now an extension of WCAC’s Book Buddies program that claims to benefit both young readers and animals by providing a non-judgmental space for children to practice reading and socialize the cats and dogs at the animal center. After completing a class about animal body language, children ages five to 12 years can then read to selected shelter pets. Registration for the class is on WCAC’s website.

