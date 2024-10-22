E. coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

A fast-moving outbreak investigation is underway as health officials report 49 cases of E. col infections across 10 states, with a troubling link to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) are collaborating with public health officials to identify the specific contaminated ingredient.

Of the reported cases, 10 individuals have been hospitalized, and tragically, one person has died. The majority of illnesses have been reported in Colorado and Nebraska, prompting an urgent investigation into the source of the outbreak.

In response to the investigation, McDonald’s has proactively halted the use of fresh slivered onions and Quarter Pound beef patties in affected states. Quarter pound beef patties are only used on Quarter Pounders and the slivered onions are primarily used on Quarter Pounder hamburgers and not other menu items.

Currently, Quarter Pounder hamburgers will not be available in certain states while officials work to determine which ingredient is causing illness. Investigators are also assessing whether the contaminated ingredient has reached other restaurants or retail outlets.

Health officials are urging anyone who has consumed a Quarter Pounder and is experiencing severe E. coli symptoms—such as diarrhea (especially bloody), high fever, or signs of dehydration—to seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms typically start within 3 to 4 days after exposure and can lead to serious complications, including kidney failure.

For those who have eaten the affected product, it’s vital to monitor for symptoms like:

– Diarrhea and a fever above 102°F

– Persistent diarrhea lasting more than 3 days

– Bloody diarrhea

– Severe vomiting

– Signs of dehydration (such as reduced urination and dizziness)

For further information about E. coli, please refer to the CDC’s E. coli Questions and Answers page.

