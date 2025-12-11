Dutch Bros Releases Limited-Edition Mystery Mini Figurines Collection

Key Information:

Launch Date: December 10, 2025, starting at 3 p.m.

December 10, 2025, starting at 3 p.m. Promotion: Free mystery mini figurine with medium or large drink purchase

Free mystery mini figurine with medium or large drink purchase Availability: While supplies last, maximum 5 per customer

While supplies last, maximum 5 per customer Locations: All participating Dutch Bros locations nationwide

What Are the Dutch Bros Mystery Mini Figurines?

Dutch Bros Coffee is launching a collectible merchandise promotion featuring miniature figurines designed as phone or laptop accessories. The collection includes three different designs inspired by brand elements including the company’s pet-friendly culture and signature coffee offerings.

How to Get Dutch Bros Mini Figurines

Customers can obtain these limited-edition collectibles by:

Visiting any Dutch Bros location after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Purchasing any medium or large beverage Receiving one mystery figurine per qualifying drink purchase

Important Restrictions:

Order ahead functionality will be unavailable between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time

Mobile ordering does not guarantee figurine availability

Five figurine maximum per customer

Distribution continues while supplies last

Recommended Dutch Bros Drinks for the Promotion

Cocomo® Blended Freeze

A frozen coffee beverage combining coconut flavoring with Dutch Bros’ proprietary chocolate milk blend.

Double Rainbro® Lemonade

A non-coffee refresher featuring lemonade mixed with coconut, peach, and strawberry flavors.

Peach Ring Rebel

An energy drink creation mixing passion fruit and white chocolate with Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink base.

Vanilla Protein Latte

A protein-enhanced espresso beverage with vanilla flavoring and protein-fortified milk.

Where to Find Dutch Bros Locations

Customers can locate their nearest Dutch Bros Coffee shop through:

The official Dutch Bros location finder on dutchbros.com

The Dutch Bros mobile application (DB app)

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee operates drive-through coffee locations across the United States, known for customizable drink options and promotional merchandise releases. The company emphasizes customer engagement through limited-time collectible items and seasonal beverage offerings.

Promotion Terms: Mystery mini figurines available only while supplies last. Offer valid at participating locations beginning December 10, 2025 at 3 p.m. local time.

Source: Dutch Bros

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email