Dutch Bros Releases Limited-Edition Mystery Mini Figurines Collection

Key Information:
- Launch Date: December 10, 2025, starting at 3 p.m.
- Promotion: Free mystery mini figurine with medium or large drink purchase
- Availability: While supplies last, maximum 5 per customer
- Locations: All participating Dutch Bros locations nationwide
What Are the Dutch Bros Mystery Mini Figurines?
Dutch Bros Coffee is launching a collectible merchandise promotion featuring miniature figurines designed as phone or laptop accessories. The collection includes three different designs inspired by brand elements including the company’s pet-friendly culture and signature coffee offerings.
How to Get Dutch Bros Mini Figurines
Customers can obtain these limited-edition collectibles by:
- Visiting any Dutch Bros location after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025
- Purchasing any medium or large beverage
- Receiving one mystery figurine per qualifying drink purchase
Important Restrictions:
- Order ahead functionality will be unavailable between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time
- Mobile ordering does not guarantee figurine availability
- Five figurine maximum per customer
- Distribution continues while supplies last
Recommended Dutch Bros Drinks for the Promotion
Cocomo® Blended Freeze
A frozen coffee beverage combining coconut flavoring with Dutch Bros’ proprietary chocolate milk blend.
Double Rainbro® Lemonade
A non-coffee refresher featuring lemonade mixed with coconut, peach, and strawberry flavors.
Peach Ring Rebel
An energy drink creation mixing passion fruit and white chocolate with Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink base.
Vanilla Protein Latte
A protein-enhanced espresso beverage with vanilla flavoring and protein-fortified milk.
Where to Find Dutch Bros Locations
Customers can locate their nearest Dutch Bros Coffee shop through:
- The official Dutch Bros location finder on dutchbros.com
- The Dutch Bros mobile application (DB app)
About Dutch Bros Coffee
Dutch Bros Coffee operates drive-through coffee locations across the United States, known for customizable drink options and promotional merchandise releases. The company emphasizes customer engagement through limited-time collectible items and seasonal beverage offerings.
Promotion Terms: Mystery mini figurines available only while supplies last. Offer valid at participating locations beginning December 10, 2025 at 3 p.m. local time.
Source: Dutch Bros
