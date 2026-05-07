Dutch Bros Launches Myst Energy Refreshers

Dutch Bros is kicking off summer 2026 with a brand-new drink category and two fan-favorite returning sips. Starting May 1, Myst Energy Refreshers, Dulce de Leche, and Strawberry Colada are available at all 1,136+ Dutch Bros locations while supplies last. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Dutch Bros Myst Energy Refreshers?

Myst Energy Refreshers are a new drink category from Dutch Bros built around plant-powered caffeine, electrolytes, and antioxidants. Each medium serving comes in at under 100 calories, making them a lighter option for summer energy. A zero-sugar Myst variety is also available with 30 different flavor combinations.

What Flavors Do Myst Energy Refreshers Come In?

Myst Energy Refreshers are available in four flavors:

Passion Water

Cherry Lime

Firestorm

Tropical

What Is the Dutch Bros Dulce de Leche Drink?

The Dulce de Leche is a returning seasonal drink blending caramel, white chocolate, cinnamon, and sweet cream, topped with Soft Top, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sprinkles. It’s available as a Freeze, Iced Latte, or Iced Chai.

What Is the Dutch Bros Strawberry Colada Drink?

The Strawberry Colada combines pineapple, coconut, and sweet cream with strawberry fruit on top. Customers can order it as a Blended or Iced Rebel energy drink, or as a Blended Lemonade.

When and Where Are Dutch Bros Summer Drinks Available?

All three drinks are available starting May 1, 2026, at all 1,136+ Dutch Bros locations while supplies last.

Source: Dutch Bros