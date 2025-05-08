Dutch Bros Launches Matcha and New Drinks

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo from Dutch Bros
Photo from Dutch Bros

May 1, 2025 – Dutch Bros is welcoming customers to explore a fusion of flavors with the launch of MatchaDulce de Leche and Mochi Berry! The world is yours at Dutch with these delicious new drinks – starting today, while supplies last.

All new matcha has arrived at Dutch Bros! Keep it classic or try our featured layered matcha drinks including:

  • The Lavender Matcha Latte is a vibrant excursion of lavender, matcha and 2% milk. Best enjoyed as an Iced Latte for beautiful purple and green layers.

  • The Raspberry Matcha Latte is a refreshing voyage of raspberry, matcha and 2% milk. Enjoyed most as an Iced Latte that showcases colorful layers of pink and green.

Continue your adventure with a special matcha lemonade:

Complete your journey by sending your tastebuds on an unforgettable trip with Dulce de Leche or Mochi Berry:

  • The Dulce de Leche is a sweet journey with caramel and sweet cream blended together finished with a layer of Soft Top®, complete with caramel drizzle and cinnamon sprinks! Try it as a Freeze or Latte.

  • The Mochi Berry is a trip to cloud 9 with strawberry, passion fruit and sweet cream finished with Soft Top® and dreamy mochi pieces! Tastes best as a Blended Rebel® energy drink, Blended Lemonade or Shake.

Customers can enjoy matcha and more starting May 1 at all 1,000+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.

Source: Dutch Bros

More Eat & Drink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here