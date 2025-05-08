Dutch Bros Launches Matcha and New Drinks

May 1, 2025 – Dutch Bros is welcoming customers to explore a fusion of flavors with the launch of Matcha, Dulce de Leche and Mochi Berry! The world is yours at Dutch with these delicious new drinks – starting today, while supplies last.

All new matcha has arrived at Dutch Bros! Keep it classic or try our featured layered matcha drinks including:

The Lavender Matcha Latte is a vibrant excursion of lavender, matcha and 2% milk. Best enjoyed as an Iced Latte for beautiful purple and green layers.

The Raspberry Matcha Latte is a refreshing voyage of raspberry, matcha and 2% milk. Enjoyed most as an Iced Latte that showcases colorful layers of pink and green.

Continue your adventure with a special matcha lemonade:

The Paradise Matcha Lemonade is an exotic escape of mango, matcha and lemonade topped with strawberry fruit.

Complete your journey by sending your tastebuds on an unforgettable trip with Dulce de Leche or Mochi Berry:

The Dulce de Leche is a sweet journey with caramel and sweet cream blended together finished with a layer of Soft Top®, complete with caramel drizzle and cinnamon sprinks! Try it as a Freeze or Latte.

The Mochi Berry is a trip to cloud 9 with strawberry, passion fruit and sweet cream finished with Soft Top® and dreamy mochi pieces! Tastes best as a Blended Rebel® energy drink, Blended Lemonade or Shake.

Customers can enjoy matcha and more starting May 1 at all 1,000+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.

Source: Dutch Bros

